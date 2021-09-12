FALL RIVER — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team and Durfee High played to a back-and-forth 2-2 tie Saturday in a non-league match.
Cam Marando put the Falcons in front in their season debut off of a penalty corner in the first quarter, but Durfee gained the equalizer late in the session.
Cassie Lunghi made a 25-yard run and dribble through the Durfee defense to regain the lead for D-R in the third quarter.
Rowan Whitaker (nine saves) and the Falcon defense withstood eight Hilltopper penalty corner pressures.
D-R hosts Seekonk Monday.
