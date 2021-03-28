SEEKONK — Junior Cathy Longhi scored a pair of goals in powering the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team to a 4-1 victory over archrival Seekonk in a South Coast Conference match at the Warriors’ Karen Stone Field.
Longhi scored goals at 8:36 of the second quarter to put D-R in front 3-1, and again at 4:55 of the third quarter. The Falcons (2-0) outshot Seekonk, 26-16.
Ella Desner scored the match-winner for D-R in the second quarter, with Jenna Kelly assisting.
Seekonk (1-1) took the lead on a goal by Cece Neary at 8:27 of the first quarter. Katie Moura netted the equalizer with just 51 seconds left in the session, assisted by Cam Miranda and Longhi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.