REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 2-1 loss to South Coast Conference power Somerset Berkley Regional High Wednesday.
The Falcons (4-1-2) took the lead in the first minute of play, but went scoreless through the final 59 minutes, not being awarded a penalty corner and generating seven shots.
Somerset Berkley pulled into a tie by halftime time and took the lead six minutes into the second half. Katie Moura put D-R on the scoreboard at the 30-second mark with Cassie Lunghi assisting. The Falcons visit Wareham Saturday.
