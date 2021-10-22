REHOBOTH — After falling 4-0 to the Apponequet Regional High field hockey team earlier in the South Coast Conference season, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High was not about to succumb so easily in Friday’s rematch.
The Lakers scored twice in the first quarter before the Falcons blanked the Lakers through the final 45 minutes for a 3-2 victory.
Becky Davis had four saves in goal and Lexi Fratus scored twice in the fourth quarter, with the tying goal at 4:49 off of a penalty corner (Kam Marando assisting) and then the winning goal to put D-R ahead at 8:50.
Cassie Lunghi scored off of an assist from Natalia Martin in the second quarter for the Falcons (10-1-3), who host Durfee Saturday.
Foxboro 3, Medfield 0
FOXBORO — Kate Collins helped the Warriors improve to 9-5 with the non-league win.
Collins scored first for Foxboro, followed by an Ella Campbell goal to end the half at 2-0. Collins scored the final goal to secure the win. Goalie Lilli Jones had five saves for the Warriors, who host Canton Monday.
Seekonk 5, Fairhaven 0
SEEKONK — After scoring once in the first half, Bria Dunphy had a second half hat trick to propel the Warriors.
Lily Bento scored with 14 minutes left in the half, assisted by Dunphy, and scored again four minutes into the third quarter, assisted by CeCe Neary.
Dunphy then notched three goals in 20 minutes, the first with five minutes left in the third, the second with three minutes left in the fourth, and the final with 20 seconds left in the game. Camryn Loomis assisted on two of the three goals.
Jordan Culpan had four saves for the shutout. Seekonk (5-9) visits Nantucket Saturday.
