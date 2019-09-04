FAIRHAVEN — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team responded to an early deficit by scoring four unanswered goals, including three in the second half, to knock off Fairhaven High 4-1 Wednesday in their South Coast Conference season debut.
Cassie Lunghi scored the match-winner for the Falcons four minutes into the second half with Katie Moura assisting. Kaylee Goss (at 11:08 from Cam Marando and Kiersten Spearin) and Moura (at 22:43 from Ashley Calore) added goals.
The Falcons had a 13-3 edge in shots and a 6-1 edge in penalty corners. D-R plays its home opener Friday against Case.
Old Rochester 4, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Sophomore Bria Dunphey netted a pair of first-half goals as the Warriors took a 2-1 halftime lead, but allowed three second-half goals in dropping the South Coast Conference match.
Dunphey scored a 7:08 and 15:43 of the first half. Old Rochester out-shot Seekonk eight-to-six. Senior goaltender Xiulie Perry made four saves.
