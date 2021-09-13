REHOBOTH — Senior Hailey Calore scored the first goal and set up another as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team gained a 3-0 decision over arch-rival Seekonk High Monday in a South Coast Conference clash.
In the annual rivalry match, D-R held to a 1-0 halftime lead despite 10 penalty corners, including nine in the first quarter.
“We dominated play, we dominated corners, but their defense was great,” D-R coach Meg Marcotte said of the Warriors’ back line of senior captain Sarah King, Lauren Morales, Meg Capello and Anna Murphy.
Calore put D-R (1-0-1) in the lead at 8:03 of the first quarter, finishing off the Falcons’ seventh penalty corner of the period, a shot from the right side by Lexi Fratus. Calore unleashed the first shot at Seekonk eighth-grader goalie Katie Eklund, and then took control of the rebound to fire the ball into the lower right corner of the net.
Fratus created a two-goal lead for the Falcons 2:36 into the second half, finishing off a centering feed off the right flank by Calore.
With less than four minutes remaining, senior Kam Marando made it a three-goal margin with a blast from atop the penalty circle at 56:43.
“We played hard, we were dominating on the corners, on the shots and we had some solid shots,” Marcotte said of the Falcons being unable to finish off their scoring chances. “We moved the ball well, the ball was down their end, but I was very impressed with Seekonk’s defense.”
The Warriors totaled seven penalty corners, four during the first half with Bri Dunphy just missing on a potential tying tally two minutes into the second quarter.
Seekonk foiled D-R repeatedly through the first half. Ecklund denied Ella Gesner on a point-blank chance in the fourth minute; Calore and Fratus had back-to-back chances in the sixth minute; penalty corner hitter Cassie Lunghi attacked the Seekonk net.
Seekonk’s Anna Murphy broke up a second quarter breakaway by Lunghi in the 24th minute and Jordan Culpan broke up a goal-mouth pressure in the 28th minute.
Lunghi took a pair of penalty corners for the Falcons within the first four minutes of the second half, the second of which resulted in a strong shot off the stick of Natalia Martin. Lunghi then had another partial breakaway broken up by Ecklund in goal in the 37th minute.
Seekonk’s best scoring chance of the match came on a Dunphy partial breakaway in the 10th minute of the third quarter which was broken up by Lily Lamontagne. Dunphy had another pair of pressures and shots early in the fourth quarter, off of a restart in the 46th minute and a drive in the box in the 47th minute.
D-R plays the second of three matches this week Wednesday at Wareham, while Seekonk visits the Vikings Friday.
