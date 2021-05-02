REHOBOTH — Camryn Loomis’s goal in the third quarter broke a 1-all tie and lifted the sixth-seeded Seekonk High field hockey team to a 2-1 upset of third-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Saturday in the first round of the South Coast Conference playoffs.
The Falcons (5-3-1) jumped to the early lead two minutes into the first quarter on a goal by Cassie Lunghi, assisted by Jenna Kelley. The Warriors (4-3-1) answered at 7:22 of the second quarter with a goal from Bria Dunphy, assisted by Lauren Tortolani.
The game stayed that way until Loomis took a pass from Dunphy at 6:09 of the third quarter for the eventual game-winner.
Seekonk goaltender Mackenzie Gingras had six saves in the win, while D-R goaltender Emelia Tremblay made 14 saves.
The Warriors advance to Tuesday’s semifinal game at Apponequet for a 4 p.m. game.
