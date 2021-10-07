ATTLEBORO — Two consecutive ties had felt like losses for the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High field hockey team.
“That’s why we needed this one, why we needed to come out strong,” Shamrock coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said after the Shamrocks scored a trio of first-half goals and sophomore Ava Meehan scored three goals herself in a 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Bishop Fenwick High in a Catholic Central League match Thursday at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks needed just three minutes to take control of their destiny, and take command of first place in the CCL with an 8-0-4 record.
With strong pressure by senior Belle Ouellette at the left post, Meehan was able to net her first goal and deliver the go-ahead goal for Bishop Feehan.
Sophomore Kat Murphy supplied what proved to be the winning goal for the Shamrocks at 7:08 of the first period on her third whack at the ball in the goal mouth area after a Meehan pass to Ouellette.
“We had a rough week this week with two ties against teams that we should have beat so this was a big game for us,” D’Ambrosia said. “We had to get our heads on. They all worked hard and we didn’t give them many opportunities.”
Senior Shamrock goalie Sophia Elliott made four saves, being well protected before the Crusaders created serious scoring threats.
Meehan scored her second goal at 10:19 of the second period off of a Kat Murphy penalty corner from the left side, just the Shamrocks’ second “set piece” of the first half. Senior captain Grace Klingaman gained possession of the ball out of the corner and funneled it forward onto Meehan’s awaiting stick.
Meehan capped her hat trick with 31 seconds left in the match, converting a breakaway bid to score.
“The passing was outstanding among the forwards, the way that they were weaving in and out,” D’Ambrosia said.
Other than surrendering 10 penalty corners to the Crusaders, six during the second half, the Shamrocks’ defensive forces with Charlotte Wymes, Grace Klingaman and Samantha Blette kept Bishop Fenwick off of the scoreboard for the initial 42 minutes.
Bishop Fenwick had penalty corners during the first half at 13 (cleared by Klingaman), two at 15 (cleared by Sam Buonaccorsi and Klingaman respectively) and at 24. The Crusaders attempted a trio of penalty corners in the third quarter at 37 (cleared by Blette), 42 (resulting in the lone goal) and at 44 (cleared by Buonaccorsi and Sarah McNeil).
The Crusaders attempted three more over the final 15 minutes, at 50 (Meehan forced a turnover), at 56 (broken up by Klingaman) and at 51. Bishop Feehan totaled four penalty corners, two during each half.
“We practice a lot on our offensive and defensive corners,” D’Ambrosia said. “We did a good job defending.”
Bishop Feehan returns to action with a non-league match in Providence Tuesday against LaSalle Academy.
Norrh Attleboro 3, Mansfield 1NORTH ATTLEBORO — Julia Puccio scored three goals, while Rory McGinley orchestrated a defensive force that kept the Hornets off of the Beaupre Field scoreboard for the final 50 minutes of the Hockomock League match.
The Rocketeers (5-4-1) have taken three of the four possible points this season in the two meetings with Mansfield (3-5-2).
North goalie Grace Leary made five saves, four during the second half in blanking the Hornets.
Puccio netted the equalizer for North at 7:02 of the first quarter on a reverse stick hit and then tallied the go-ahead goal with 46 seconds left until intermission off of a penalty corner. Puccio took the free hit and executed a passing exchange with Caroline Folan.
Puccio scored her third goal just 40 seconds into the second half off of a free hit by Kelsey Briere. Mansfield had taken the lead on a goal by Rose Maher.
North visits Oliver Ames Friday while the Hornets will host Attleboro.
