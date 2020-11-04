MILFORD — The Mansfield High field hockey team overcame an early one-goal deficit and rallied for a 2-1 victory over Milford High in a Hockomock League match Wednesday.
Junior Caitlin Dumouchel scored her first varsity goal for the match-winner with a drive from atop the circle in the third quarter. Milford had taken a quick lead two minutes into the match.
Spurred by Lindsay Devine and Grace Danehy, the Hornets (2-4-3) caught fire and scored with Alex Burnham knotting the match at 1-1 in the second quarter.
