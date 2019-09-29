NANTUCKET — Bria Dunphy scored a pair of first-half goals as the Seekonk High field hockey team sailed away from Nantucket with a 2-1 victory over the Whalers Saturday.
Dunphy scored for Seekonk (4-5) in the eighth minute off of a feed from Cice Neary. Dunphy they scored the match-winner in the 23rd minute with Lauren Tortolani assisting. The Warriors held a 12-3 advantage in corners, blanking the Whalers in the first half.
Seekonk hosts Bourne on Wednesday.
