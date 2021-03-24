WAREHAM -- Juniors Bri Dunphy and Cece Neary dominated the scoresheet as the Seekonk High field hockey team opened its South Coast Conference season with a 4-1 victory at Wareham High Wednesday.
Dunphy scored the go-ahead goal for Seekonk at 8:34 of the first quarter and the Warriors' fourth goal at 9:55 of the fourth quarter. assisted by Neary.
Neary scored the match-winner for Seekonk at 11:42 of the second period with Lauren Tortolani assisting. Dunphy then set up Lily Bento for the Warriors' third goal, at 6:12 of the third quarter.
The Warriors will host Dighton-Rehoboth Saturday at 10 a.m. at Karen Stone Field.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Bourne 2
BOURNE -- Natalia Martin scored twice as the Falcons roared out to a 4-0 lead by halftime of their South Coast Conference season opener.
Martin gave D-R a 2-0 lead at 2:42 of the second quarter and scored the fifth Falcon goal at 13:11 of the third quarter.
Hailey Calore (at 13:35) put D-R in front in the first quarter. Kate Moura (at 2:42), Jenna Kelley (at 10:14) and Martin netted second quarter goals. The Falcons out-shot Bourne by an 18-15 margin.
The Falcons visit Seekonk Saturday at 10 a.m.
