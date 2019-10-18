SEEKONK — Bria Dunphy tallied twice, scoring in each half, as the Seekonk High field hockey team dominated Fairhaven High 2-0 in their South Coast Conference match Friday.
Dunphy opened the scoring in the 26th minute off of a feed from Cece Neary and gave the Warriors (6-9) a two-goal lead in the 38th minute. Xiulie Perry did not have to make a save in her shutout.
Seekonk hosts Old Rochester Monday.
Wareham 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
WAREHAM — The Falcons allowed four second-half goals in their South Coast Conference defeat.
Amelia Trembley (three saves) played well on the backline as the Falcons held a 13-7 edge in shots. Jenna Kelly and Natalia Martin played well in the midfield. D-R (8-5-1) will travel to Apponequet on Sunday.
