ATTLEBORO — What a start to the 2020 field hockey season for the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High.
Freshmen Ava Meehan and Kay Murphy scored their first varsity goals, senior Alyssa Boucher and sophomore Mary Daly each tallied twice, and senior Riley Brennan blanked St. Mary’s of Lynn for nearly 55 minutes as the Shamrocks opened their season with an 8-2 victory in a Catholic Central League match.
“We have a fast team and it’s not just the first line,” Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said.
Feehan started the match strong with two first-quarter goals and opened the second half with three more goals. Meehan (at 1:53) and Murphy (at 10:23) presented the Shamrocks with an early lead and Bishop Feehan never relented, even with the reduced number of six field players due to revised rules as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Brennan, the goalkeeper for the Shamrock girls’ lacrosse team, had never stepped onto a field hockey field before this season and collected 12 saves.
“That was incredible,” D’Ambrosia said.
Sophomore Marissa Pereira denied St. Mary’s a potential game-tying bid in the first quarter, taking away a pressure on the left side.
In the second quarter, Brennan made two terrific saves in the third and fifth minutes, the latter on a breakaway.
Bishop Feehan’s Katie Faust thwarted a through ball in the third minute, then Julie Horrocks broke up a breakway in the seventh minute.
ith two minutes left before halftime, Pereira again was aggressive with a strong clear in the goal mouth area.
Bishop Feehan built a 5-0 lead entering the fourth quarter as a result of goals off of the sticks of Daly (at 1:46), Bella Ouellette (at 3:49) and Annie D’Ambrosia (at 12:49).
Boucher tallied both of her goals for the Shamrocks in the fourth quarter (at 8:38, a rebound of a Daly drive; and at 10, a 20-yard blast), while Daly netted her second goal (at 4:43) tucking in a rebound of her own shot.
“We moved the ball well, we looked like a good team, but the girls have been working hard,” D’Ambrosia said.
The Shamrocks are off until a Tuesday match at Bishop Stang.
