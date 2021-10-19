ATTLEBORO — Maddie Ellis, the senior attacker for the Attleboro High field hockey team, was determined not to let the Bombardiers sulk or hang their heads coming off of two consecutive Hockomock League losses in which they scored just one goal.
Ellis scored four goals, two in each half, while the Bombardiers converted four of 13 penalty corner in parading past Milford High 8-0 Tuesday in a Kelley-Rex Division match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Bombardiers (9-5-1) clinched an MIAA Tournament berth and swept the season series with the Scarlet Hawks, who entered the match with the fewest goals scored (two) and most goals allowed (50) in the league.
“We definitely needed this win coming off of those losses (to Franklin and Canton) for their confidence,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said. “We needed to get back into this, we needed to control the ball.”
The Bombardiers are looking at the big picture, including every win and every goal scored being important before the playoffs begin.
“These kids are so aware of what’s going on,” Antunes said. “I’ve never had a team so concerned about what all the other teams are doing.”
In moving atop of the Hockomock League scoring parade with 21 goals and 13 assists, Ellis scored the opening goal at 10:03 of the first quarter off of a penalty corner taken by senior captain Emelia Westwater from the left side.
Ellis gave AHS a 5-0 lead at 11:14 of the second quarter with Paige Parenteau assisting. Just 20 seconds into the second half, Ellis delivered her third goal on a breakaway down the right side. Ellis registered her fourth goal on another breakaway at 13:56 of the that same third quarter, dribbling through and around a trio of defenders.
Attleboro did not allow the Scarlet Hawks a shot at goalie Ava Haggerty, nor a penalty corner. The few offensive pressures by Milford were met with Meghan Ferreira blocking a drive in the 28th minute of the first half, then Chloe Newman taking away the ball in the 29th minute.
The Bombardiers had seven first half penalty corners, with six during the first 15 minutes of the match. AHS took a 3-0 lead with a pair of goals within a two-minute span late in the first quarter as Siobhan Landers (off of a fifth penalty corner at 12:43) and Olivia Hillman (from Ellis at 14:54) found the back of the net.
Hillman, a senior left wing, netted the second of her two goals 2:09 into the second quarter off of her own penalty corner from the left side with Ellis assisting. Westwater closed out the scoring at 7:47 of the fourth quarter, begun by her own seventh penalty corner of the second half.
Attleboro visits Taunton for a 6:30 p.m. match Thursday.
