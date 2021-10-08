MANSFIELD — Senior Madison Ellis scored three goals in powering the Attleboro High field hockey team to a 5-1 rout of Mansfield Friday in a Hockomock League match.
Ellis scored the second goal for the Bombardiers (8-3-1) in the first quarter and added two second-half goals, set up by Olivia Bassett and Sarah McMahon respectively.
Attleboro’s Emma Briggs scored the first goal of the match, assisted by Emelia Westwater. Olivia Hillman scored in the third quarter, assisted by Marley Young. Senior goalkeeper Ava Haggerty recorded six saves for the shutout win.
Mansfield’s Ava Adams scored with five minutes remaining in the match. Goalkeeper Lily Danehy had 12 saves for the Hornets, who received strong play from captain Caitlin Dumouchel and Bethany Sears.
Attleboro visits Canton Tuesday while Mansfield (3-6-2) will travel to Oliver Ames on Tuesday
Franklin 2, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — Franklin midfielder Caitlyn Carney helped create a pair of first- quarter penalty corners leading to Panthers’ goals in the clash of Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division powers.
Franklin (10-0) gained a two-point edge on first place over KP (9-2) in the Kelley-Rex Division. Franklin held a 9-4 edge in shots and a 12-6 margin in penalty corners. King Philip (9-3) visits North Attleboro Tuesday.
Canton 1, Foxboro 0
CANTON — After a scoreless first three quarters, the Bulldogs scored the winning goal with three minutes remaining in their Hockomock League match as the Warriors fell to 5-5
Goalies Lily Jones and Catherine Ferguson combined for nine saves. The Warriors host Taunton Tuesday.
North Attleboro 2, Oliver Ames 2
EASTON — North Attleboro’s Zoe McKeon, assisted by Julia Puccio, scored the tying goal for the Rocketeers with 10 minutes remaining in the Hockomock League tie. North led 1-0 at halftime, but Oliver Ames scored two straight goals in the third quarter.
Caroline Folan scored the first goal for North Attleboro (5-4-2) with a minute left in the first quarter on a fast break, assisted by Emily Burnham. Goalie Gracie Leary had seven saves for the Rocketeers, who host King Phillip Tuesday.
Seekonk 3, Bourne 3
SEEKONK — Porshia Dias and Lily Bento scored within a five-minute span early in the fourth quarter, with both goals set up by Bria Dunphy, as Seekonk rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit to gain a point in the South Coast Conference match. Dias scored 58 seconds into the final stanza, while Bento netted the tying goal at 5:15 of the quarter.
Sarah King opened the Seekonk scoring at 6:11 of in the first quarter as Seekonk had 17 shots. The Warriors visit Fairhaven Tuesday.
