NORTH ATTLEBORO — Maddie Ellis scored two goals and Emelia Westwater contributed three points with two assists as the Attleboro High field hockey team fired in four first-half goals to cruise past North Attleboro High 5-1 Wednesday.
Ellis scored the go-ahead goal for the Bombardiers, with Westwater assisting at 6:40 of the first quarter. Ellis regained the lead for Attleboro in the final minute of the session.
North Attleboro (1-1-1) tied it at 9:30 of the first quarter when Caroline Folan scored with Julia Puccio assisting.
Olivia Hillman (at 5:44) and Westwater (at 14:45) added second quarter goals for the Bombardiers (2-1-1).
Ava Haggerty posted nine saves in goal for Attleboro, which meets Bishop Feehan Monday.
Grace Leary had seven saves for North Attleboro, which visits King Philip Friday.
King Philip 5, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Sophomore midfielder Kelly Holmes scored twice as the Warriors remained unbeaten in the Hockomock League win. Holmes scored the first and fifth (on a penalty stroke) goals of the match.
Senior defender Lily Brown scored her first career goals for the Warriors (3-0), who held a 3-0 halftime lead. Also Makenzie McDevitt and Nikki MacDonald scored.
The Warriors host North Attleboro Friday.
Bishop Feehan 6, Ursuline Academy 0
DEDHAM — The Shamrocks scored all half-dozen of their goals during the first half to win the Catholic Central League match.
Kay Murphy, Kayla Herrick, Mary Daley, Alice Taylor, Tegan Cinelli and Ava Meehan all scored for the unbeaten (3-0-2) Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan goalie Keira Cronin notched her first career shutout.
The Shamrocks visit Attleboro Monday.
