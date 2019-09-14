REHOBOTH -- The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team generated more shots and more penalty corners than Durfee High, but it was the Hilltoppers who came away with a 1-0 victory in the non-league match.
Durfee scored the lone goal of the match with 10 minutes left in the first half.
The Falcons (2-2), suffering their second setback in as many days, outshot Durfee by a 17-7 margin and generated 11 penalty corners as well, with midfielder Natalie Martin sparking the attack.
Sam Benevides and Amelia Tremblay shared the goaltending chores for the Falcons, who resume SCC action Monday at home against archrival Seekonk.
