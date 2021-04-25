WAREHAM — Lexi Freitas converted a first-half penalty stroke, one of three goals scored by the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team over the first 30 minutes en route to a 5-2 victory at Wareham High Saturday.
Freitas’ goal regained the lead at 2-1 for the Falcons, who then took a 3-1 halftime lead on a goal by Jenna Kelley. Katie Moura had put D-R in front with the first goal of the match.
Cassie Lunghi and Ava McQuillan netted second half goals for the Falcons, who completed the SCC portion of their schedule at 4-1-2.
D-R will participate in the SCC playoffs, which are slated to begin Saturday.
