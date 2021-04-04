SWANSEA — Scoring a pair of goals off of penalty-corner situations, the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team downed Case 3-1 Saturday in a South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons (4-0) unleashed 25 shots in the match, while D-R goalie and senior captain Amelia Tremblay blanked the Cardinals through the final 53 minutes, making 10 saves after yielding a goal to Case in the seventh minute.
Senior Katie Moura and junior Kam Mirando each had a goal and an assist for the Falcons, who were deadlocked at 1-1 with Case at halftime.
Mirando scored the equalizer for D-R in the second quarter with four minutes left until intermission, with Jenna Kelley assisting. Mirando then set up Moura for the match-winning goal with just seven seconds left in the third quarter.
Cassandra Lunghi created a 3-1 lead for D-R in the fourth quarter, with Moura assisting. The Falcons host Old Rochester Wednesday.
Apponequet 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Senior Bri Dunphy scored two goals, but the Warriors of Seekonk High were unable to thwart the Lakers’ passing schemes in losing the South Coast Conference match Saturday.
Dunphy scored a goal in each half for the Warriors (1-2), who faced a 4-1 halftime deficit. Lauren Tortolani and Sarah King assisted on Dunphy’s goals, respectively. Seekonk returns to action Wednesday at Bourne.
