HOPEDALE — Surrendering three first-half goals to Hopedale High, the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team suffered a 4-0 setback in a non-league match Tuesday.
Jenna Gross tended goal for the Shamrocks, who were able to generate one penalty corner and a handful of shots.
Bishop Feehan (3-12-2) hosts North Attleboro in a Hockomock League match Thursday.
