ATTLEBORO — The Catholic Central League’s regular season title was claimed by the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team.
Sophomore Kay Murpjy scored twice as the Shamrocks took a 3-0 victory over St. Mary’s of Lynn Saturday at McGrath Stadium to clinch the title ahead of second place Bishop Fenwick.
Bishop Feehan (11-1-4) begins CCL Cup competition Monday at home with a 4 p.m. semifinal match against Bishop Stang.
Murphy gave the Shamrocks a 2-0 lead 40 seconds into the second half and then netted her second goal in the fourth quarter, with Bella Ouellette assisting.
Senior Cailin Lawlor delivered the opening goal for Bishop Feehan in the first quarter off of an Ava Meehan feed. Shamrock goalie Sophia Elliott made one save for the shutout as Bishop Feehan controlled the pace of play with 17 shots and 10 penalty corners.
Holliston 3, Mansfield 1
HOLLISTON — The Hornets kept the Panthers of the Tri-Valley League scoreless through the first half before falling but in the non-league match as Holliston scored a pair of third quarter goals and added another with less than two minutes left.
Mansfield senior captain and midfielder Caitlin Dumouchel played well along with goalie Lily Danehy (17 saves),
The Hornets cut a two-goal gap to one when Maddie Brown scored off of a Celia Puleo penalty corner early in the fourth quarter, Mansfield (4-9-2) host Taunton Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
REHOBOTH — The Falcons generated 10 shots and had seven penalty corners, but dropped the non-league match.
Senior attacker Cassie Lunghi scored her 15th goal of the season off of a pass from Natalia Martin to put D-R in front three minutes into the match. Durfee came back to score twice before halftime.D-R resumes its SCC slate Monday at Wareham.
Nantucket 2, Seekonk 0
NANTUCKET — The Whalers scored a goal in each half and held off Bria Dunphy, Cece Neary and the attacking Warriors in the non-league match.
The Warriors controlled play during the first half and had six scoring chances.
Seekonk has a SCC match Wednesday against Somerset Berkley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.