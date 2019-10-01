WEST BRIDGEWATER — Bishop Feehan High’s Sarah Collette and Jolie Bellemore each contributed two points as the Shamrocks’ field hockey team earned its first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout of West Bridgewater High in a non-league contest on Tuesday.
Collette scored her lone goal 1:30 into the contest while Annie D’Ambrosia tallied the second Shamrock goal in the first five minutes of the game. Bellemore added her lone goal at the 20-minute mark as Feehan took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Alyssa Boucher provided some insurance with a goal nine minutes into the second half while the Shamrock defensive effort was equally impressive in denying 15 West Bridgewater penalty corners.
Hannah Collette and Talia Giansante were crucial in denying the West Bridgewater bids, allowing one shot on Feehan goaltender Jenna Gross. Feehan held a 10-1 advantage in shots and had five penalty corners.
The Shamrocks (1-7-2) travel to Durfee on Friday.
