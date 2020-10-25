ATTLEBORO — Juniors Sarah McNeil and Caleigh Shaw scored first-quarter goals as the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team kept pace with fast-footed Austin Prep and won the Catholic Central League match, 4-1, Saturday.
McNeil put the Shamrocks in front in the 11th minute of the first quarter, with Grace Klingaman assisting. Then Shaw scored what proved to be the match-winning goal with just under two minutes left in the session, assisted by Cailin Lawlor.
Freshman Ava Meehan factored in the Shamrocks’ third and fourth goals, setting up senior Annie D’Ambrosia for a second-quarter goal in the 25th minute and then scoring on a rebound with 1:50 left in the match. The Shamrocks (4-1) are off until a match Saturday with Bishop Fenwick.
