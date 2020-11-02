ATTLEBORO — Rallying from a two-goal halftime deficit, the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team tallied twice in the fourth quarter to earn a 2-2 tie with St. Mary’s of Lynn in a Catholic Central League match Monday.
Caeleigh Sha netted the equalizer for the Shamrocks (4-1-1) with 4:17 remaining.
Bishop Feehan had toppled St. Mary’s, a first-year varsity program, 8-2 in its season debut.
“They were fast and they were beating us to the ball,” Shamrock coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said. “They were a much improved team since the first time we played them.”
Ava Meehan put the Shamrocks on the McGrath Stadium scoreboard 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, with Grace Klingaman assisting.
The Shamrocks host Austin Prep Saturday.
Mansfield 5, Milford 0
MANSFIELD — Senior Abby Varicchione scored a pair of goals in the first quarter as the host Hornets broke into the win column for the first time this season in a Hockomock League blowout of the Scarlet Hawks.
Alex Burnham tallied the third of three Mansfield goals in the opening 15 plays of play.
Lola Varicchione and Stori Rounds scored second half goals for Mansfield (1-4-3).
The Hornets visit Milford for a 5:45 p.m. match Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.