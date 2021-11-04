ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team made its first-ever appearance in the MIAA Tournament a smashing success, scoring a pair of second-half goals to knock off Lincoln-Sudbury High 3-1 in the opening round of MIAA Division 1 play Thursday.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Shamrock senior Sarah McNeil said after the Warriors tied the match in the sixth minute of the second half. “It was a one-goal game at the half, then they tied it. We knew that we would have to work harder.”
Junior Mary Daley scored the winning goal for Bishop Feehan at 13:14 of the third quarter, while senior Belle Ouellette delivered the most important two-goal advantage for the Shamrocks in the ninth minute of the fourth quarter.
“We knew that they (L-S) would be good and they play in a good conference (Dual County), so thankfully we stepped up when we needed to,” Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia second of the second half surge.
Senior captain Grace Klingaman was everywhere on defense, sophomore central defender Sam Blette made a half-dozen clears with the pressure on and junior central defender Sam Buonaccorsi took away three potential breakaway bids while senior goalie Sophia Elliott (six saves) faced eight Warrior penalty corners, making two saves in protecting a one-goal lead in the second half.
“It was exciting for the girls to win their first match,” D’Ambrosia said. “L-S is fast, they have good stick skills. They play a lot of the same style that we play.”
The No. 12 seed Shamrocks (13-1-5) meet the winner of Friday’s first-round match between No. 5 Methuen and Winchester.
Daley regained the lead for Bishop Feehan with under two minutes left in the third quarter, finishing off a series of advancements after a free hit by senior captain Cailin Lawlor, which found its way into the penalty area onto McNeil’s stick.
“They (L-S) have very good passing and I thought that they would be slower,” McNeil said of the repeated challenges for ball possession.
Ouellette scored the Shamrocks’ third goal with six minutes left, finishing off the second of two consecutive penalty corners taken from the left side by Kay Murphy. Once again, McNeil found herself with the ball and snapped the ball off into the goalmouth area for Ouellette.
The Shamrocks mis-fired on a penalty stroke in the 10th minute of the match, but gained the lead when Murphy scored 1:41 into the second quarter. McNeil sent the ball forward into the goalmouth area where sophomore Ava Meehan created a chance, the ball then scurrying onto the stick of Murphy at the left post.
Lincoln-Sudbury had four penalty corners alone in the first quarter (two at 6, 9 and 15), but the Shamrocks kept the Warriors off of the scoreboard. Blette and Buonaccorsi denied L-S on the two penalty corners in the sixth minute, while Elliott preserved the scoreless stalemate with a point-blank save five minutes into the second quarter.
Feehan had several other scoring opportunities with Meehan on a first-minute breakaway; Ouellette on a drive off the right wing in the seventh minute; and then Murphy and Meehan with strong pressures in the 11th and 14th minutes nearly put the Shamrocks in front. L-S knotted the score at 5:56 of the third quarter as Reagan Malo scored at the left post.
“We needed to get that first goal,” D’Ambrosia said. “We were able to beat a very good team.”
