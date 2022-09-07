DARTMOUTH — Caroline Folan’s second goal of the game with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter salvaged a 3-3 tie for the North Attleboro High field hockey team against host Dartmouth High in their season openers Wednesday.
North Attleboro struck first at 10:30 in the first quarter on score from Ava Spencer with an assist from Julia Puccio.
Darmouth tied it nearly six minutes later, but North Attleboro answered with 30 seconds to go in the frame on Folan’s first goal of the game.
Darmouth tied it again at the midway point of the second quarter and then went ahead 3-2 at 5:35 in the third quarter before Folan tied in off an assist from Puccio.
Gracie Leary made five saves in net for the Rocketeers while North had nine offensive corners and 10 defensive corners.
The Rocketeers (0-0-1) visit Canton Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Fairhaven, 0
DIGHTON — The Falcons rode two-goal games from Lexi Fratus and Merry Foley to romp in their season debut.
Kelsey Bain scored with 9:22 left in the first quarter and was followed by a Fratus score in the first as well. Fratus scored again in the second quarter while Karina Boso scored in the final quarter.
Rowan Whittaker made one save in net for Dighton-Rehoboth (1-0), which plays Friday at Somerset-Berkley at 3:30 p.m.
Seekonk 0, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Seekonk’s new offensive front had 11 shots on net to Wareham’s two in the South Coast Conference draw.
Katie Eklund made both saves in net for Seekonk. The Warriors (0-0-1) play Friday at Joseph Case.