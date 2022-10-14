DARTMOUTH — The North Attleboro High field hockey team took down Dartmouth High in non-league action on Friday, winning 3-1.
The Rocketeers got on the board in the first quarter, with Madison Folan scoring off an assist from her sister Caroline Folan, who put the ball in play off an offensive corner at 7:37.
The game remained 1-0 in favor of North until the third quarter, when Francesca Spencer scored off an assist from Carloline Folan at 4:35.
Julia Puccio got in on the action with a goal of her own, again assisted by Caroline Folan at the 8:31 mark in the fourth. Dartmouth scored a minute later, but ran out of time in its comeback effort.
“(The) girls played united,” North Attleboro head coach Karen Folan said. “The defensive diamond of Ella Luistro, Rory McGinley, Maddie Bailey and Ava McKeon kept the net safe and started out runs on offense.”
Folan also credited her midfield with a strong effort, saying they moved the ball seamlessly and had quick give and goes to set up the field.
Bishop Feehan 4, Medfield 1
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan scored three first-half goals, and tacked on more later in its win.
The Shamrocks had a goal from Alice Taylor, assisted by Ava Meehan, and then another score from Meehan with an assist credited to Bella Colitti.
A third goal in the first frame came from Taylor again, who scored off a feed from Kay Murphy.
The final goal of the game for Bishop Feehan came from Lily Marchand, with Meehan getting credited with her second assist of the night. Feehan won the offensive corner battle 9-3.
Bishop Feehan visits Dover-Sherborn Monday.