MILFORD — Caroline Folan and Julia Puccio each collected a pair of goals as the North Attleboro High field hockey team rolled past Milford High, 8-0, on Friday.
The Rocketeers (3-1-1) struck for three goals in the first quarter to take command with Folan, assisted by Cailtin Vacher, opening the scoring. Ava Spencer (Madison Folan assist) and Sadie Barend (Puccio assist) made it 3-0 at halftime.
North added three unassisted goals in the third quarter from Rory McGinley, Caroline Folan —who blocked a 16-yard hit from Milford going out of the circle and took it back in for a goal — and Puccio.
Emily Burnham (Folan assist) and Puccio (unassisted) closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Thompson and Ava Mckeon played were solid in the midfield to stop Milford’s offense. North Attleboro visits Dartmouth Monday.
King Philip 2, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — Nikki McDonald and Ella McDonell scored for the Warriors while Kelly Holmes added a pair of assists on each for King Philip (3-1) in the Hockomock League win.
McDonald broke open a scoreless game with seven minutes into the third quarter when she tipped a Holmes shot into the net. Holmes hit another cross in the final two minutes of play that McDonnell deflected to ice the win.
Siany Gomez had a strong game in goal for Attleboro (2-2), who host Bishop Feehan Saturday at 4 p.m. The Warriors next host Foxboro on Tuesday.
Oliver Ames, 3, Mansfield 2
EASTON — They Hornets took a 2-1 lead into the fourth quarter, but the host Tigers scored twice within a minute to start the final frame and held on for the win.
Mansfield fell behind early, but Frankie Smith tied it with three minutes left in the half with a goal assisted by Kristina Kipp. The Hornets pulled ahead when Ava Adams ripped a bullet from the top of circle in the third quarter before Oliver Ames rallied. Lily Danehy had eight saves in goal for Mansfield (1-2), which visits Taunton Tuesday.