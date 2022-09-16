MILFORD — Caroline Folan and Julia Puccio each collected a pair of goals as the North Attleboro High field hockey team rolled past Milford High, 8-0, on Friday.

The Rocketeers (3-1-1) struck for three goals in the first quarter to take command with Folan, assisted by Cailtin Vacher, opening the scoring. Ava Spencer (Madison Folan assist) and Sadie Barend (Puccio assist) made it 3-0 at halftime.