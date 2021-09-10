MANSFIELD — Caroline Folan buried a shot in the goalmouth area with three minutes left in pulling the North Attleboro High field hockey team into a 2-2 tie with Mansfield High Friday in the Hockomock League season opener.
Twice Mansfield took the lead and twice the Rocketeers rallied to tie the score. Hornet goalie Lily Danehy (13 saves) was tested throughout
Rose Maher put Mansfield ahead early in the match with strong work from Maddie Brown while Danni Cuzzi tallied in the third quarter. North Attleboro pulled even in the first quarter when Julia Puccio converted a penalty corner.
Bishop Feehan 2, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Mary Daley and Kay Murphy both had a goal in the first half as Bishop Feehan notched the shutout. Shamrocks’ goalkeeper Sophia Elliot made the lead stand up with a two save. Bishop Feehan (1-0-1) hosts Medfield Saturday at noon.
Attleboro 3, Oliver Ames 1
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Alyeia Bessette scored her first varsity goal to put the Bombardiers in front during the second quarter and senior captain Maddie Ellis delivered the winning goal in the third quarter in the Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Sarah McMahon set up Bessette’s go-ahead goal and scored Attleboro’s third goal in the fourth quarter with Olivia Hillman assisting.
Ava Haggerty totaled 12 saves in goal for the Bombardiers (1-0-1), who host Franklin Monday.
