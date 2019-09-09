FOXBORO — The defensive backlines of the Foxboro High and Canton High field hockey teams stood their ground as the two Hockomock League foes battled to a scoreless draw on Monday.
The Warriors put five shots on net, but settled for their second tie in as many games as Foxboro goaltender Hannah Trombley made four saves behind the defensive play of Lauren Foster and Shannon Egan.
“I thought we had a great defensive effort,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “I thought we came up strong on several occasions, even on 1-on-1s our backs stayed poised.”
Foxboro (0-0-2) travels to Taunton Wednesday.
North Attleboro 4, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Grace Cole scored a pair of goals in the second half as the Rocketeers notched their first win. Emma Bailey opened the scoring, assisted by Lauren Abusheery, 1:30 before halftime for the lone goal of the first half. Cole struck for back-to-back goals the second-half for North (1-1), the first assisted by Taylor Gorman at 22:20 and the second assisted by Kellsie Lindstrom at 23:47. Talia Spencer closed out the scoring for the Rocketeers assisted by Michelle Pothier.
Emma Strachan made six saves for North, which plays Wednesday at Oliver Ames.
Franklin 3, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip coach Lisa Cropper watched the Panthers, who she coached for nine seasons before moving on to Dean College, shut out her Warriors at Macktaz Field.
The Panthers limited the Warriors to one shot in their Hockomock League match.
King Philip goaltender Makenzie Manning made 22 saves, including a penalty stroke, but Franklin (2-0) tallied twice during a two-minute span of the second half to pull away from KP. Center back Sammy Robison also played well for the Warriors.
King Philip (1-1) hosts Milford on Wednesday.
West Bridgewater 3, Bishop Feehan 2
ATTLEBORO — Sarah Collette and Alyssa Boucher scored goals, but the Shamrocks fell to the Wildcats. Feehan hosts Bishop Fenwick Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.