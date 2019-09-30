FOXBORO — Scoring goals against the Foxboro High School field hockey team has been next to impossible this season.
Through 10 matches thus far, the Warriors have surrendered merely three goals with Nipmuc Regional being the latest to be stifled by the Warriors in a 2-0 non-league match on Monday at Sam Berns Community Field.
In improving to 6-0-3 on the season, Foxboro has now out-scored opposition by a 21-3 margin with six shutouts.
Senior captain Lauren Foster scored the eventual match-winner for Foxboro in the 16th minute of the first half while senior captain Jaime Notarangelo netted the second goal in the 51st minute.
The visiting Warriors from Upton, coached by former Franklin High three-sport great Billy McInnis, generated four penalty corners (at 10, two at 13, at 18) during the first half, but were foiled in their bids as they could not create a shot at Foxboro goalie Hannah Trombly due to the defensive play by Ella Waryas and Shannon Egan.
Nipmuc (3-5-1) created some fair pressure early on, but that was totally neutralized by Foxboro during the second half.
Nipmuc did not have a penalty corner, a shot, nor much attacking pressure at all after the intermission.
“They’re (Nipmuc) very good defensively and we took a long time to adjust,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of some subtle changes. “They were doing a really good job of sending the ball right, switching fields from left to right, really fast.
“And we were stuck. So we kind of adjusted and had more depth on the field,” Bordieri added. “When they switched fields, we were there to contain it.”
Foxboro generated seven penalty corners, four during the first half, one of which resulted in the go-ahead goal by Foster after a drive from the left side. Foxboro sophomore Kate Collins addressed the ball from the left of the Nipmuc goal, sending the ball scurrying out to Foster, who let loose with a strong drive.
As precarious as that one goal margin stood, Foxboro proved to be in control through the second half. Finally, with nine minutes remaining, Notarangelo finished off a cross from the left side by Waryas, scoring the second Warrior goal.
Collins addressed penalty corners for Foxboro during the first half at 16, at 27 (two) and at 29, but only on Foster’s match-winner did the Warriors generate a true scoring chance. And during the second half, Foxboro had penalty corners at 37, 39 and 44, but all missed their marks.
Foxboro had nearly taken the lead a minute before Foster’s tally when Notarangelo forced a Nipmuc turnover, creating a breakaway bid and shot by Collins.
“We were able to contain them (Nipmuc), that was the key,” Bordieri said. “We have a very good backfield (with Molly McElhinney, Waryas, Foster and Egan). Once they weren’t able to get down the sideline, they couldn’t generate any offense.”
Foxboro will return to action on Thursday as the Warriors host Franklin in a Hockomock League match.
