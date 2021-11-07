FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team now has sole possession of the Hockomock League banner to carry on in MIAA postseason competition.
With King Philip, Mansfield, Attleboro and North Attleboro all sidelined by first-round MIAA tourney losses, coach Melissa Bordieri and the Warriors kept the representation of area teams alive with a commanding 3-0 win over Middleboro High Sunday at Sam Berns Field.
Jenn Gallagher scored the first goal at 9:51 of the first quarter, Kate Collins made it 2-0 at 9:57 of the second quarter, while Mia DiNunzio gave the Warriors their third goal at 4:49 of the fourth quarter.
No. 6 seed Foxboro (14-5) will host Dighton-Rehoboth in a second-round match Tuesday.
Foxboro converted two of 10 penalty corners into goals. Goalie Lilly Jones (seven saves) and the Warrior defense rose to the challenge after the Sachems created five consecutive penalty corners in the third quarter, in the 39th and 40th minutes.
“We scouted them, we knew what we were going to get,” Bordieri said of the Warriors having to contend with the Sachems’ defensive strength through the midfield. “They shut down the middle of the field, so we were going to have the use the perimeter of the field.”
A penalty corner from the left side by Mary Collins set up the go-ahead goal for Foxboro, the ball being played into the circle on a strong hit by Valerie Beigel.
Another Collins penalty corner from the left side late in the second quarter resulted in the Warriors gaining their key second goal. Collins finished off the scoring sequence after hits by Beigel and Mary Collins.
Foxboro generated six of their eight first half penalty corners in the second quarter, at the 2, 6, 10 (two) and 13 (two) minute marks.
Mya Waryas was in close twice for chances, late in the first quarter and three minutes into the second quarter, while her feed to Gallagher in the second quarter in the 24th minute narrowly missed as well.
“We tried to be more creative than we normally are,” Bordieri said of the Warriors’ breaking down the Sachem defense. “They were going to pack it in, so we couldn’t just shoe the ball down there.”
Foxboro did not allow Middleboro a penalty corner, nor a threatening possession in the first half, but the Warrior defense was tested in protecting a two-goal lead in the second quarter.
Paige Simoneau broke up the Sachems’ second of five straight penalty corners, Beigel forced a turnover on the third, Bella Richardson broke up the fourth chance, while Jones came through with a testing save on the fifth bid.
“We came off of our game plan and we didn’t recognize what they were doing,” Bordieri said. “That was dicey and Lilli (Jones, the goalie) had the sun in her face in the first half. We had to open up the play, spread the field and swing it.”
DiNunzio scored on a drive off the left side early in the fourth quarter.
“We worked hard on spreading the field and trying to get their goalkeeper to move,” Bordieri said. “The strength of our Hockomock League schedule makes a huge difference,” the Warrior mentor said. “If you look at the brackets and power rankings, we’re playing some of the best teams in the state every day. It helps us.”
Ipswich 3, Seekonk 2
IPSWICH – The Warriors were kept off of the scoreboard until the final minute in the MIAA Division 4 playoff match Saturday. The Warriors struck for two goals within a span of 24 seconds and had the potential match-tying goal set up off of a penalty corner with no time left on the clock.
No. 29 seed Seekonk (5-15-1) got on the scoreboard at 59:01 in the fourth quarter with a goal from Cece Neary and then pulled within a goal of fourth seed Ipswich when Lily Bento scored at 59:25.
Seekonk was awarded its fourth penalty corner of the match as time expired, but the set piece was denied. The Warriors surrendered a pair of second quarter goals and faced a two-goal halftime deficit.
The Warriors received outstanding two-way work from sophomore midfielder Jordan Culpan and strong work out of the defensive backline by two freshmen, Abby Visnick and Emily Seals.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Weston 1 (2 OT)
REHOBOTH – Senior midfielder Natalia Martin set up the tying tally and scored the match-winner with five seconds left in the second 10-minute sudden-victory overtime period Sunday to propel No. 11 seed D-R in the Division 3 match.
The Falcons (13-3-3) will visit No. 6 seed Foxboro Tuesday.
“The difference was our conditioning,” D-R coach Meg Marcotte said of the Falcons’ endurance in regulation time then in overtime periods with just seven players.
Martin scored the second goal for D-R with a lengthy dribble and beating three Weston defenders to create a shot.
Martin had set up Cassie Lunghi for the Falcons’ first goal, tying the score with 5:58 left in the third quarter after Weston had taken the lead seven minutes into the second quarter.
Falcon goalie Rowan Whitaker totaled six saves, blanking Weston through the final 48 minutes, 38 during regulation time.
The Falcons generated eight shots and had four penalty corners in the match. D-R had a fourth quarter penalty corner chance just miss for the go-ahead goal, while a first overtime bid just sailed wide.
