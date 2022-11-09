2022-11-10-tsc-spt-hky-FHS-ND1
Foxboro High players celebrate a goal by Mya Waryas (7) in the first quarter of their MIAA Div. 3 state quarterfinal match against Notre Dame of Worcester on Wednesday.

 Dave DeMelia / For the Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team is moving on in the MIAA state tournament, rolling past No. 12 Notre Dame Academy (Worcester), 6-1 in their quarterfinal match home Wednesday night to advance to the Division 3 state semifinals.

Next up for fifth-seeded Foxboro is a 2 p.m. Friday matach at No. 4 seed Dover-Sherborn, a team Foxboro played in a preseason scrimmage.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.