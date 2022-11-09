FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team is moving on in the MIAA state tournament, rolling past No. 12 Notre Dame Academy (Worcester), 6-1 in their quarterfinal match home Wednesday night to advance to the Division 3 state semifinals.
Next up for fifth-seeded Foxboro is a 2 p.m. Friday matach at No. 4 seed Dover-Sherborn, a team Foxboro played in a preseason scrimmage.
Foxboro head coach Melissa Bordieri said both teams are completely different now — but the sense of familiarity is helpful ahead of the Round of 8 tilt.
“They’re a different team, we’re a different team,” Bordieri said. “It means nothing that we scrimmaged them, to be honest. They’re a good team so we know a little bit. We’re going to try and prepare as best we can. It’ll be a good game.”
The Warriors controlled all facets of their win over Notre Dame, limiting the visitors’ chances to create an offensive attack. The Warriors got on the board first at the 10:22 mark in the first quarter, with Mya Waryas scoring from the outside. The Warriors came right back at 6:10 with Mary Collins (assisted by Waryas) netting her first of two goals to make it 2-0.
Notre Dame Academy controlled the final three minutes of the first quarter before getting on the board at 13:33 in the second, scoring from a long-range shot to cut the difference to 2-1. From then on, though, it was all Warriors, who nearly put one home a minute later with the Rebels’ keeper sprawling in front and Waryas shooting wide following an offensive corner soon after.
“They were hungry. And we talked about it, just staying hungry, ... stay focused, stay poised,” Bordieri said. “Going up two goals is great, and them scoring was kind of en eye opener. In a way, we needed that. The momentum quickly shifted and I felt like they quickly gathered and took it back. I wasn’t really stressing too much. I didn’t feel they were hurried or in a panic.”
The Warriors finally got the goal back just before halftime, with Collins punching the ball home from in close at 1:08. Foxboro nearly added another entering the half, but the lead remained 3-1.
Foxboro added to its lead early in the second half, with Ella Campbell getting in on the action at 12:42. She was assisted by Isabelle Leclair, who scored the final goal of the game with under five minute to go.
Waryas added her second goal of the night in between Campbell and LeClair, scoring with 7:57 left to play. Foxboro won the corner battle 10-2, with Bordieri crediting her midfield for their strong work in adjusting to a fast Notre Dame attack.
“They stood on their heads at some points,” Bordieri said. “I thought Notre Dame had some fast forwards and they did a good job at spreading the field. My midfield did an outstanding job. The corners, we didn’t let them score on a corner, which was great.”
On top of strong play near the middle of the field, Bordieri said passing and anticipation were key in the win.
“I think we did a very good job of anticipating where the ball is and where it’s going, making sure we moved there,” Bordieri said. “I thought we did a very good job in scanning the field and knowing where to be and where to put the ball and where not to put the ball. I thought they did a very good job of understanding the play and what our best options were. Really, just stick to stick, and the passing was outstanding.”
