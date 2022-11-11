DOVER — The fifth-seeded Foxboro High field hockey bowed out in the Division 3 quarterfinals on Friday, losing 1-0 to No. 4 seed Dover-Sherborn Regional High.
The Warriors dominated possession in the first half, but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
“We had opportunity after opportunity,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “The ball just didn’t roll our way today.”
Dover-Sherborn broke the scoreless deadlock with three minutes to play in the third quarter off a corner, only their second of the match and their lone corner of the second half.
“It was a back-and-forth game during the second half, and I knew it was going to come down to one goal,” Bordieri said. “Dover is a very good and well-coached team and did a very good job marking our players, like Mary (Collins) and Mya (Waryas). They were very strategic and knew our strengths as a team.”
Foxboro (16-2-3) drew nine corners, seven more than Dover-Sherborn.
Div. 1 Andover 4, King Philip 1
ANDOVER — The No. 23 Warriors were eliminated by No. 2 seed Andover in their quarterfinal match.
King Philip’s lone goal came from Mara Boldy, cleaning up a Lauren Barriero shot in front.
The Warriors held the game 1-1 through the first quarter, and only trailed 2-1 entering the fourth quarter before Andover scored twice off offensive corners for some late insurance.
Haley Bright made 22 saves in goal for King Philip (13-6-2).