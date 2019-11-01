FOXBORO — Time and again, Kate Collins took penalty corners for the Foxboro High field hockey team Friday and time and again, the Warriors were repelled by the Seekonk High defense and goalie Xiulie Perry.
Ten times during the opening 30 minutes of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional first-round match, Collins launched the ball from the goal line, and not once was able to convert the advantage opportunity.
Clinging to a one-goal advantage through 40 minutes of action despite dominating the pace of play and possession of the ball, No. 4 seed Foxboro was not assured the victory.
Foxboro then converted three of 12 second-half penalty corners into goals and went on to a 5-0 win. The Warriors next host No. 5 seed Cohasset Sunday at 11 a.m. in a quarterfinal round match.
Collins, a sophomore, deposited two balls into the back of the Seekonk net, including the match-winner at 6:22 of the first half, while senior captain Jamie Notarangelo contributed three points with two assists and the third goal the match in the 44th minute.
“It’s execution,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of Foxboro finishing 3-for-22 off of set pieces. “The last game, two of our four goals came on penalty corners. I can’t wait to see the tape on what was going wrong. If it’s the shots coming off and we’re not putting them away in front of the net, or if it’s wide left or wide right. We’ve got to clean that up.”
Despite 22 penalty corners and consistent pressure, Foxboro was not rewarded until it scored a pair of goals within a two-minute span early in the second half and another pair of goals within a three-minute span late.
“The disparity of the teams, the turf teams and the grass teams — it’s a completely different game,” Seekonk High coach Kim Pellerin said of her No. 20 seed Warriors (7-10-1), who qualified for postseason play on their home grass field by of taking second place in the South Coast Conference’s Small School Division.
Foxboro, which surrendered the fewest goals-against in the Hockomock League this season, has outscored its foes 54-9.
Collins converted Foxboro’s 14th penalty corner of the match at 42 minutes. She took the initial hit off of the line and sent the ball to senior Lauren Foster, who re-directed it back toward the Seekonk goalmouth area where Collins scored from the left post.
On Foxboro’s 15th penalty corner at 44 minutes, a Collins hit to Notarangelo resulted in the Warriors’ third goal.
“When you can’t practice on it, you can’t do anything on it,” Pellerin said.
Seekonk did not have a shot on goal, a penalty corner, nor a possession inside the 20-yard line.
“To be honest,” Pellerin said, “our defense (Ali Dantas, Lauren Morales, Lauren Tortolani, Grace MacDonald, Lauren Rodgers) played really well and it’s a one-goal game for 40 minutes and Foxboro is a good team.”
Foxboro continued to push the pace with goals by freshman Mya Waryas (50:45 off a rebound of her sister Ella’s drive) and senior Brooke Connolly (at 53:39, from Notarangelo) finished off the flurry.
“I told them at halftime, 1-0 is not good enough,” Bordieri said. “After the second goal, this is the tournament, it’s anyone’s game on any given day.”
“Two goals, I was not comfortable with. Once they relaxed, we played much better. We needed a sense of urgency.”
Seekonk had just one advancement, a Cece Neary rush down the right wing and a pressure by Bri Dunphy in the 20th minute of the first half. In the first five minutes of the second half, a Neary burst and a Tortolani chance was broken up by Foxboro’s Connolly and Notarangelo was Seekonk’s only creditable threat during the second half.
