FOXBORO — It was a Warriors-Hornets battle, right from the opening whistle, but the firepower of the Foxboro High field hockey team was too much for Mansfield High Monday at Sam Berns Field in the Hockomock League Cup series.
Junior Kate Collins scored twice within the span of a minute and Foxboro used a trio of fourth quarter goals to subdue Mansfield 5-1.
“It didn’t feel like a 5-0 lead,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “We put the heat on, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that we were able to pull away.”
Foxboro senior midfielder Molly McElhinney scored the first goal of her varsity career in her final match, delivering goal the Warriros’ final goal in the waning minutes of the match at 58:40.
“Mansfield’s goalie (Lily Danehy) did a great job and their backs (Ally McDevitt, Lindsey Devine) are really good,” Bordieri said. “They kept them in it.”
Mansfield (2-7-3) scored its only goal with less than a minute left, courtesy of senior Abby Varrichione.
Foxboro entered the match as one of the top scoring teams in the Hockomock League with 37 goals.
Sophomore Dylan Rappoli factored into both of Foxboro’s first two goals, but the Warriors were held scoreless until the second quarter when Rappoli put the Warriors (7-3-2) in front at 16:22 with Collins assisting. Rappoli assisted on what proved to be Foxboro’s second goal at 22:05 by Mya Waryas.
Collins scored fourth quarter goals, at 54:35 and at 55:47.
“The kids were really fired up, the rivalry, the final game of the season, a night match,” Bordieri said. “Spirits were high, it was an exciting way to end the season.”
Attleboro 7, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Maddie Ellis scored all three of her goals during the first half as the Bombardiers toppled the Rocketeers in the annual Blue-Red Cup match at Beaupre Field.
Ellis scored the match-winner for the Bombardiers (5-3-6) seven minutes into the match for a 2-0 lead. She scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half at 27:57 and at 29:37.
Amanda Burns had put Attleboro ahead a minute into the match on a penalty stroke.
“It was a solid team effort, everyone contributed,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said, with Ava Haggerty totaling 11 saves and blanking the Rocketeers (3-10) through three quarters. “Getting that stroke and the lead early really affected our momentum.”
Lauren Abusherry scored the lone goal for North early in the fourth quarter at 48:02 with Julia Puccio assisting. Hannah Bachand totaled 11 saves in goal for the Big Red.
Hannah Webster scored two of the three Attleboro goals during the third quarter, while Emma Briggs had a tally as well.
The Bombardiers took a 5-0 lead just 1:38 into the second half.
