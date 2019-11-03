FOXBORO — The second loss of the field hockey season was the most painful for No. 4 seed Foxboro High as the Warriors surrendered a pair of goals in the first half off of penalty corners to fall 2-0 to No. 5 seed Cohasset High Sunday in an MIAA Division 2 South Sectional quarterfinal game.
“It was a combination of things, they were relentless and we struggled, we came out flat,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of the Warriors, whose only other loss this season was a one-goal decision to Franklin to go with a couple of ties against Canton.
Foxboro had only three penalty corners, all in the second half.
“It wasn’t the same team, I don’t think that we ever turned it around,” Bordieri said of the Warriors’ slow start. “We knew that Cohasset was good and their second goal, off of a penalty corner, was beautiful.”
Foxboro had lost a 3-2 decision in triple overtime to Cohasset last year in the quarterfinals.
“We gave up that first goal, we were playing decent, it was not our best and then they got another corner, scoring on a tip-in,” Bordieri said. “They played the field well, they did a really good job of shutting us down. They controlled the ball really well and defensively they were strong — we were never able to generate much offense.”
Westwood 6, Attleboro 2
WESTWOOD — The Bombardiers stunned the No. 4 seed Wolverines by scoring the first two goals of their MIAA Division 1 South match before Westwood (16-1-2) scored three goals within a five-minute span midway through the first half and went on to the win.
Madison Ellis tallied twice for the No. 20 seeded Bombardiers (9-8-3), scoring the go-ahead goal for AHS at 6:22 and the second goal at 14:49 from senior captain Anna Beck.
Westood then tallied goals at 14:49, 15:32 and 19:06 to take a 4-2 halftime lead.
“Westwood is a wonderful team, they’re quick and crisp with their passing,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said. “And they did an incredible job on rebounds.”
Bombardier goalkeeper Ava Haggerty totaled 10 saves.
Somerset Berkley 6, King Philip 0
SOMERSET — The top-seeded Blue Raiders (19-0) have allowed merely three goals all season and cruised past the Warriors in a first-round Division 1 South match.
“The officials complimented us on how well we played, probably the toughest that anybody has played them,” coach Lisa Cropper said of her No. 17 seed Warriors (10-7-3).
Somerset Berkley’s two boys on the roster combined for four goals and two assists with the Blue Raiders scoring three goals in each half.
King Philip goalie Makenzie Manning totaled 22 saves, while the Warrior defensive back line of Sam Robison, Hailey Izydorcyk, Molly Piller and Charlotte Colella faced relentless Blue Raider pressure.
KP had three shots and four penalty corners.
