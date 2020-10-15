FOXBORO -- It was a point well-taken and demonstrated the resolve of the Foxboro High field hockey team as it rebounded from its first setback of the season.
Still, there were plenty of opportunities for the Warriors to have earned two points.
"We took the time to figure it out how to play them defensively," Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said after the Warriors battled Oliver Ames to a 1-1 standoff Thursday in the Hockomock League match at Sam Berns Field.
Not only did the Warriors (2-1-1) rebound from a two-goal loss to Oliver Ames two days ago, but also rallied from a one-goal, first-half deficit.
Sophomore Mya Waryas netted the tying tally at 42:38, finishing off a great bit of individual work and creativity out of the right corner by Kate Collins with three minutes left in the third quarter.
"We still have to capitalize on some opportunities that we had," Bordieri said of the Warriors having ample chances to take the lead in the first half and break the tie during the second half.
Oliver Ames (3-0-1) took the lead in the fifth minute of the second quarter when Haley Gilman scored out of an odd-man rush from the left side.
"They're (OA) very fast and they're very smart and it took us most of the game yesterday to figure it out," Bordieri said. "We settled down and did not chase the ball, that was the difference."
Foxboro created a pair of terrific chances to score a second goal and secure the two points. In the final minute of the third quarter, a Waryas to Collins exchange and point blank shot was denied. In the 50th minute, Dylan Rappoli had another point-blank shot after a strong rush by Ella Waryas that sailed just wide of the OA net.
"Making sure that we have fresh legs is really hard," Bordieri said of the revamped 7-on-7 rules for competition.
Foxboro did not allow the Tigers many intrusions or pressures through the second half. Senior goalie Hannah Trombly (eight saves) made a strong save on a drive off the right wing in the 42nd minute. In the fourth quarter, central defender and senior Shannon Egan denied a 2-on-1 breakaway in the 47th minute; Ella Waryas broke up a Tigers' rush in the 54th minute and then both Rappoli and Mya Waryas cleared balls in the 59th minute that could have proven dangerous.
The Warriors had a pair of first quarter scoring chances on a Mary Collins pressure in the fourth minute and another by Rappoli in the 12th minute.
In the second quarter, an Ella Waryas cross to Mary Collins created a shot that veered wide right in the third minute. Rappoli had a nice shot off the right side in the third minute. Molly McElhinney built a pair of pressures with Mary Collins in the eighth minute. And Foxboro had its best chance to score in the ninth minute on a point blank shot by Kate Collins.
"We just now have to put the ball in the net," Bordieri said of the Warriors, who have outscored foes 14-4 in their four matches.
Mansfield 1, Taunton 1
MANSFIELD -- Freshman Lola Varecchione scored the second goal of her brief varsity career, but the Hornets could not hold on to and settled for the Hockomock League tie with the Tigers.
Varecchione put Mansfield (0-2-2) in front in the first quarter, finishing off a cross from Alex Burnham. Taunton, however, delivered the tying tally early in the fourth quarter. Lily Danehy posted six saves in goal for Mansfield, blanking Taunton through three quarters.
