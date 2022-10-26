FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team secured its last home win of the season as juniors Isabelle Chamberlin, Mary Collins, and Ella Campbell all scored in a 3-0 win over Oliver Ames High Wednesday ngiht.
Chamberlin’s goal came in the first quarter for the Warriors, with Collins’ goal in the second, and Campbell’s goal in the third quarter.
Foxboro (14-0-3) now prepares for a clash with Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Feehan (12-1-4) on Friday.
Despite having similar records, the Warriors are treating it just like they would any other game this season.
“I think it’s going to continue to prepare the same way we have all year,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “I don’t want to change anything up in the things that we do for each game. Right now, we’re not looking past tomorrow’s practice.”
Foxboro has scored 40 goals this month and only allowed two goals. Owning a potent attack and a strong defense, Bordieri understands what works best for her team as they gear up for the postseason.
““We don’t have a focus on offense or defense, we try to emphasize both. It has worked for us,” Borden said. “There are some certain things we need to tweak here and there. You have to change certain things on game plan and the strength of the team we are playing. Offense and defense are both equally important.”
King Philip 2, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors secured a ‘Senior Night’ victory on the strength of goals from Mackenzie McDevitt and senior captain Lauren Barriero
Kelly Holmes and Leah Santoro each picked up an assist with Haley Bright and Samantha Sweetman combining in goal for the shutout.
King Philip ends its regular season at 11-5-2 and awaits postseason seeding.
North Attleboro 7, Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers had four goals from Jullia Puccio, with one in the first quarter, one in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter. Francesca Spencer, Caroline Folan and Kelsey Thompson also scored in the win for North.
Attleboro’s goal came from Siobhan Ianders, assisted by Jordan Mooney, in the final two minutes of play.
In goal for the Rocketeers were Gracie Leary (two saves) and Eman Farid (three saves).
North Attleboro (11-6-2) awaits a postseason spot as the No. 18 team in Division 2 play. Attleboro (7-11) sits on the bubble of the Division 1 postseason as the No. 32 team.
Canton 5, Mansfield 0
CANTON — Mansfield was crushed in a loss to Canton, falling behind 4-0 entering halftime.
Mansfield head coach Theresa Nyhan said the Hornets played better in the second half, but didn’t play well enough to overcome the deficit.
Mansfield now sits at 7-8-2 with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. Mansfield is in the back third of playoff eligible teams (ranked No. 26 in Division 3), needing to beat Uxbridge on the road on Friday to secure its postseason hopes.