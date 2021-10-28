FOXBORO — Just when the unexpected would occur — a penalty stroke, a penalty stroke goal being waved off and a five-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty among others — the expected did occur. Namely, a rousing Hockomock League match between the Davenport Division champion Canton High field hockey team and the Foxboro High Warriors.
When the final whistle sounded, not only had Foxboro emerged with a 1-0 victory on the strength of a third quarter shorthanded goal by Cam Collins off of a Kate Collins penalty corner in the 41st minute of Thursday’s match, but the Warriors had also avenged a 1-0 loss to the Bulldogs earlier in the season to enhance their MIAA Tournament power rankings.
Foxboro (12-5) snapped Canton’s 10-match unbeaten streak, scoring the first goal against the Bulldogs since North Attleboro had scored on Canton back on Sept. 27.
The Warriors, who had dropped a 1-0 decision at Canton earlier in the season, went fruitless on a trio of first half penalty corners taken by Kate Collins and carried the play to the Bulldogs.
“We played to win,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said.
The Warriors limited Canton to just one first half penalty corner (at 16 minutes) and one during the second half (at 50) with goalkeeper Lilly Jones (seven saves) standing tall when needed.
With under two minutes left and Foxboro protecting a one-goal advantage, Kate Collins, Valerie Beigel and Paige Simoneau all made steals to regain possession of the ball for the Warriors while Catherine Cotter and Bella Richardson both came through with final-minute clears to postpone Canton advancements.
Foxboro’s lone goal came after Kate Collins had addressed Foxboro’s first of three second half penalty corners from the left side. The ball was funneled into Mary Collins, whose shot was knocked away and the ball scurrying onto the stick of Cam Collins, who whacked it home from the right post for her first goal of the season.
The Warriors and Bulldogs were left both shaking their heads in frustration. Foxboro had a penalty stroke in the sixth minute go astray with the shot sailing high and wide left.
The Bulldogs were awarded a penalty stroke after Jones allegedly sat on the ball after making a pair of back-to-back saves. But the Canton potential go-ahead goal was nullified by a double-hit infraction.
On that same Warrior transgression, Foxboro was slapped with a five-minute penalty and forced to take a player off of the field although the Bulldogs could not score.
Jones turned away two late third quarter pressures for the tying goal, while Beigel steered a Canton penalty corner in the fourth quarter, in the 50th minute aside. The Warriors have a match Friday at Attleboro.
