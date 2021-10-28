FRANKLIN — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team kept Franklin High off of the scoreboard in the first half before the Panthers converted penalty corners into third and fourth quarter goals to prevail 2-0 Thursday.
Sophomore goalie Haley Bright totaled 10 saves for the Warriors (12-4-1). Seniors Haley Izydorczyk and Margo Riley were solid in the midfield.
Attleboro 4, Mansfield 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior attacker Maddie Ellis scored four second half goals as the Bombardiers took the Hockomock League match. Ellis broke up the scoreless duel at halftime by scoring in the third quarter.
Ellis tallied three times in the fourth quarter while Bombardiers goalie Ava Haggerty faced six Mansfield penalty corners with seven saves for the shutout.
AHS (11-5-1) hosts King Philip Friday, while Mansfield (4-11-2) hosts Taunton.
Oliver Ames 4, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers faced a three-goal deficit before Zoe McKeon scored in the fourth quarter of the Hockomock League match.
Kelsey Thompson assisted on North Attleboro’s goal while Abby Camelio sparked the defense and Grace Leary had three saves in goal for North (6-7-3).
