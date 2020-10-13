WRENTHAM -- Lisa Cropper, the coach of the King Philip Regional High field hockey team, likes to believe that her Warriors accomplished their defensive assignments in limiting the number of goals and scoring chances for the Franklin High Panthers on Tuesday.
After scoring 23 goals in their first two matches of the season, the Panthers were limited to merely two goals by King Philip High senior goalkeeper Makenzie Manning and left Macktaz Field with a 2-1 victory.
"We didn't show enough energy, we didn't believe that we could win the game -- I could see that in their body language," Cropper said after the Warriors suffered their first setback of the season in the clash of Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division titans.
"We had chances early, right off the bat and if we had popped one in, it might have been a different story," Cropper said of early pressure within the first three minutes of the match by Grace Crocker. "However, we didn't and they (Franklin) did. So they relaxed and played their game and we had to struggle the whole way."
King Philip wasn't able to get on the scoreboard until 7:37 of the fourth quarter, in the 53rd minute of the match. Junior Isabelle Crocker elueded the Panthers' defense with a run down the right flank to narrow the margin to one goal with ample time to create an equalizing tally.
Amanda Lewandowski put Franklin into the lead with a shot atop the circle at 9:29 of the first quarter. Then it was her drive from the right side that resulted in a rebound and goal by Stephanie Bell at 6:23 of the third quarter for a two-goal Panther lead.
KP wasn't able to create much offense during the second and third quarters as Franklin's ball possession and passing skills took shape.
"We had some chances early on and didn't follow up," Crocker said. "We sat back in a shell -- you can't play that way."
In the second quarter, Morgan Cunningham had two re-starts in the fifth minute for KP, but the Warriors were unable to create a shot. Two minutes later, Isabelle Crocker had a nifty breakaway bid, crossing the ball to Abby Nixon, but the Franklin defense converged without the Warriors unleashing a shot. Five minutes into the second half, Christina Gilfun had a strong pressure but was turned back.
Manning (nine saves) kept King Philip within range of Franklin, including a diving save at the right post two minutes into the second half.
"They're (Franklin) very team-oriented, they pass really well," said Cropper, who had senior Ally Beltramini attempt to shadow Lewandowski in the attacking third of the field. "They have a couple of very good shooters. We held her (Lewandowski) to one goal. 2-1 is not a shellacking," Cropper said.
"They (Franklin) have some new people on defense and we didn't exploit it enough. We needed a good effort to come back in this game and we started to in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we really came alive."
The re-match will be in Franklin Thursday.
