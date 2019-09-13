STOUGHTON — Jenny Gallagher scored her first varsity goal at 12:15 of the first half and it proved to be the eventual match winner as the Foxboro High field hockey team downed Stoughton High 2-0 in a Hockomock League match on Friday.
Senior captain Jamie Notarangelo notched the Warriors’ second goal at 13:41 of the second half while goaltender Hannah Trombley had to make just two saves for the shutout.
Foxboro (2-0-2) will travel to Milford on Monday.
Bourne 1, Seekonk 0
BOURNE — The Canalmen scored the lone goal of the South Coast Conference match with four minutes remaining.
Seekonk (1-3) generated seven shots, with center back Lauren Tortolani spearheading the attack.
The Warriors host Dighton-Rehoboth Monday.
Notre Dame 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — Junior goaltender Amelia Tremblay totaled 14 second-half saves, but D-R ran short of offense in losing the non-league match.
Notre Dame scored a pair of second-half goals as D-R was limited to four shots in the contest.
The Falcons (2-1) host Durfee on Saturday.
