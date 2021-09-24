MATTAPOISETT -- Senior Ella Gesner scored a pair of goals as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team took a 3-0 victory over Old Rochester Regional High Friday in a South Coast Conference match.
Gesner gave the Falcons (3-0-2) a two-goal lead in the 27th minute in the second quarter. Gesner scored again 4:12 into the second half off of a penalty corner with Lexi Fratus and Ava McQuillan assisting.
Cassie Lunghi scored first for D-R at 5:50 of the first quarter with Kam Marando assisting. Falcon goalie Rowan Whittaker posted three saves for the shutout. D-R visits Fairhaven Monday.
Westwood 4, King Philip 0
WESTWOOD -- Playing three matches within the span of a week for the second straight week, the Warriors were dealt their first loss of the season by the Tri-Valley League Wolverines.
Westwood scored a trio of goals in the second half after King Philip had three first-half penalty corners, but was unable to capitalize. Warrior goalie Haley Bright was outstanding at the other end, making eight saves.
King Philip (6-1, 6-0 in the Hockomock League) visits Milford Monday.
Seekonk 4, Bourne 1
BOURNE -- Lily Bento had three goals and one assist for the Warriors for the South Coast Conference win.
After Cece Neary scored with 50 seconds left in the first quarter, Bento scored the next three goals (one in the first half, two in the second) with assists by Lily MacDonald and Bria Dunthy.
Junior goalie Lauren Morales had four saves for Seekonk (3-3) which visits Durfee Monday for a 3:30 game.
