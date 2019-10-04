REHOBOTH — Senior Kaylee Goss netted three goals, including two in the second half, as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team ran past Seekonk High 3-0 Friday in a South Coast Conference match to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
Emelia Tremblay posted five saves in goal for D-R (7-3-1), which had a 9-8 edge in shots and 7-4 edge in penalty corners.
Goss put D-R ahead in the 24th minute of the first half with Natalia Martin assisting. Goss scored her second goal in the 36th minute with Shannon Ring assisting and her hat trick goal in the 57th minute with Maddie Kane-Sylvia assisting.
D-R has a non-league match Monday at Durfee, while Seekonk visits Apponequet.
Durfee 2, Bishop Feehan 1
FALL RIVER — Sophomore Grace Klingaman cut the Bishop Feehan deficit to 2-1 six minutes into the second half, but the Shamrocks couldn’t make up the gap in the non-league setback.
Feehan held a 9-8 edge in penalty corners while Durfee held a 5-4 advantage in shots. Jenna Gross made three saves for the Shamrocks, who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Feehan (1-8-2) hosts Notre Dame of Hingham Monday.
