WRENTHAM — Kelly Holmes has performed the feat on countless occasion on the ice surface of a hockey rink, flipping the puck into the attacking zone or clearing the puck out of the defensive zone for the King Philip Regional High girls’ field hockey team.
The Warriors sophomore executed the same maneuver to perfection at Macktaz Field Friday, lofting the ball off the right side over a trio of Attleboro High defenders for the winning goal with two minutes remaining in a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division nail-biter as King Philip secured a 3-2 decision.
Holmes’ second goal of the match undermined a stirring second half by the Bombardiers, who rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to knot the match on a goal by Emma Briggs three minutes into the third quarter and then notched the tying tally from Sarah McMahon with 5:37 left in regulation.
King Philip (8-2) had taken the lead in the 11th minute of the first quarter when Mara Boldy finished off a feed from the right side by Sydney O’Shea after a Margo Riley penalty corner from the left side.
The Warriors increased the margin to two goals in the second quarter, in the 21st minute of the match when Holmes tucked in a rebound off the pads of AHS goalie Ava Haggerty.
The Bombardiers launched eight penalty corners, five during the third quarter, but the Warriors’ Lauren Barreiro, Lily Brown and Holmes well responded to the pressure with clears.
“We practice those all the time,” KP coach Lisa Cropper said of the aerial flicks on goal. “I knew that shot could work if Kelly could hit because the goalie comes out. If it goes over everybody it’s legal.”
The Bombardiers’ Trinity Harrison broke up a King Philip penalty corner in the 10th minute of the first quarter. The Warriors’ only other set piece came late in the final minute of the first half.
Bombardier captain Emelia Westwater addressed a penalty corner three minutes into the second quarter and the rebound chance off her stick went wide, while AHS’ other good scoring chance came on a Jordan Croteau drive in the second quarter, in the 19th minute.
“Attleboro is a very good team, they gave Franklin all that they can handle, they’re tough and their goal (Haggerty) is very good,” Cropper said.
The Bombardiers forced the issue in the third quarter as Westwater’s penalty corner set up Briggs’ goal, then KP’s Barreiro and Holmes broke up a penalty corner in the 42nd minute and Holmes blocked a Siobhan Landers shot.
Haggerty kept Attleboro in contention for the tie by making three rapid-fire saves early in the fourth quarter, in the 52nd minute.
The Warriors host Oliver Ames Tuesday, while AHS (6-3-1) will host Sharon.
