HOPKINTON — The North Attleboro High field hockey team dropped a 4-1 contest to Hopkinton High on Friday.
The Warriors trailed 2-0 after the first quarter and didn’t get on the board until the fourth when Julia Smith netted her first varsity goal off an assist from Grace Jordan in the final seconds of the game.
In goal for the Rocketeers was Gracie Leary withthree saves, and Eman Farid, with four saves. North had seven offensive corners and four defensive corners.
North Attleboro (1-2) visits Milford on Monday.
Seekonk 5, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Seekonk pitched a shutout over Wareham, getting a four-goal and one-assist day from Kelly Leinson.
The Warriors also had a goal from Hannah Mello and two assists from Porshia Dias.
“Things just clicked today,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “Passing was more crisp, they had better field vision and they cut into space with more confidence. Emily Seals was very successful controlling the midfield and Felicia Paniagua and Caitlyn Oliveira combined for some nice passes getting us to the net.”
The Warriors (1-2-1) visit Westport on Wednesday.