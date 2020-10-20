MANSFIELD — The open space with four fewer players on the field created a track meet for the Attleboro High and Mansfield High field hockey teams at Alumni Field.
The Bombardiers remained unbeaten and the Hornets remained winless as Attleboro and Mansfield had to settle for a 1-1 deadlock in the Hockomock League match.
Maddie Ellis put AHS (2-0-1) in front three minutes into the match as the Bombardiers buzzed the Mansfield turf.
Then in the 51st minute, six minutes into the fourth quarter, Stori Rounds netted the equalizer for the Hornets (0-2-3) with a clever bit of stickwork.
“It was such an intense match, two well-matched teams,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said.
“It was high-level intensity for four quarters,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan added.
Ava Haggerty totaled 12 saves in goal for the Bombardiers, while Lily Danehy made 20 saves, heroically keeping the Hornets in the game.
Mansfield received some staunch defensive work from Ally McDevitt, Grace Fernandes, Caitlin Dumouchel and Lindsay Devine in foiling repeated Attleboro intrusions through the final 57 minutes of the match.
Similarly, the Bombardiers relied on solid transitional work from Campbell Compton and Shea Corcoran along with freshman Siobhan Landers to keep Mansfield off of the scoreboard for 51 minutes.
“We had our chances to tie it up too, but it was hard to finish in that final third of the field because the kids had expended so much energy running up and down,” Nyhan said. “Attleboro has a very explosive team, a fast team; it was like a track meet out there.”
Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Stang 1
ATTLEBORO — Kay Murphy responded to the challenge and scored the match-winning goal for the Shamrocks, just 28 seconds after Bishop Stang had tallied the equalizer in the thrilling matchup of former Eastern Athletic Conference rivals. Bishop Feehan avenged a 1-0 loss to Bishop Stang earlier in the season, with the Spartans scoring with just three minutes left.
In improving to 3-1 overall on the season, the Shamrocks took the lead on a goal by Annie D’Ambrosia with 1:53 left until halftime. That one-goal margin stood until the Spartans tied the match at 1:52 of the fourth quarter. The Shamrocks have a Catholic Central League match Saturday at Austin Prep.
Foxboro 6, Stoughton 2
FOXBORO — Sophomore Dylan Rappoli scored three goals as Foxboro escaped an upset bid by the Black Knights to win the Hockomock League match. “Their (Stoughton) transition was really fast,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of the Warriors having to tactically better defend the Black Knights’ ball movement.
Rappoli put Foxboro in front in the first quarter (assisted by Gina Ouellette), scored the match-winning goal in the second quarter with an unassisted score, and then produced the Warriors’ fifth goal in the second half (with Ella Waryas assisting).
Mary Collins regained the lead for Foxboro at 2-1 with a second-quarter goal (assisted by Rappoli), while Kate Collins netted the Warriors’ fourth goal, in the third quarter (assisted by Ella Waryas). The Warriors (3-1-1) visit Stoughton Thursday.
Canton 4, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs pumped in pairs of goals in each half to win the Hockomock League match. North (1-4) received some strong play from goalie Hannah Bachand (14) and out of the midfield from Kelsey Weir and Ava McKeon. The Rocketeers visit Canton Thursday.
