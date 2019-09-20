EASTON — Mansfield High junior Grace Danehy and senior goaltender Kayla Hunter led the way for the Hornets’ field hockey team in a 2-1 Hockomock League win over Oliver Ames High Friday.
Hunter made nine saves, with one of her seven-first half stops coming on an Oliver Ames’ penalty stroke.
The Tigers had five second-half penalty corners, with a 7-3 advantage, but Mansfield led in shots, 12-10.
Danehy scored the game-winner on a Stori Rounds’ penalty corner in the first half, deflecting the ball into the OA net 20 minutes into the game.
It gave the Hornets a 2-0 lead, which they took into the half after Abby Varricchione scored a first-half goal.
Mansfield (4-1-1) will host Canton on Tuesday.
D-R 1, Fairhaven 0
FAIRHAVEN — Sophomore Cassie Lunghi scored what proved to be the game winner at 8:06 of the second half as the Falcons won the South Coast Conference match.
Cam Marando assisted on Lunghi’s goal as the Falcons held a 4-3 advantage in shots and 4-1 advantage in penalty corners. Amelia Trembley made three saves for D-R (4-3), which hosts Bourne on Friday.
North Attleboro 4, Milford 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Emma Bailey scored two of the Rocketeers’ four first-half goals in the Hockomock League victory.
Bailey (at 5:55 and 24:22), Faith Gravelin (at 16:18) and Lindsey Robinson (at 19:40) all scored first-half goals for the Rocketeers with Gravelin’s coming off a penalty corner.
Goaltender Emma Strachan had three saves as the Rocketeers held a 19-5 advantage in shots.
North Attleboro (4-2) travels to Franklin Monday.
Apponequet 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Bria Dunphey scored the lone goal for the Warriors at 24:24 of the second half, but it wasn’t enough after a three-goal halftime deficit. Xiulie Perry had two saves for Seekonk (1-4).
The Warriors host Case on Wednesday.
