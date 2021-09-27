MILFORD — Margo Riley and Kelly Holmes scored first quarter goals in powering the King Philip Regional High field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match.
Riley scored the match-winner for the Warriors 2:04 into the match with Holmes assisting. Holmes created a two-goal margin in the seventh minute with Mara Boldy assisting.]
In improving to 7-1 overall and a Kelley-Rex Division-leading 7-0, the Warriors were so dominant that goalie Haley Bright did not have to make a stop for the shutout.
Freshman Makenzie McDevitt (at 4:28 from Christina Gifun) and Boldy (at 10:55 from Holmes) both scored in the third quarter.
King Philip returns to action Wednesday at Canton.
Attleboro 1, Taunton 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior Maddie Ellis scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match with 6:40 remaining as the Bombardiers prevailed over the Tigers at Tozier-Cassidy Field. Olivia Hillman set the scoring sequence in motion with Sarah McMahon having a drive off of the right side. Ellis was there to capitalize on the rebound.
The Bombardiers (5-2-1) controlled the flow of the game, generating 30 shots and totaling 11 penalty corners.
Attleboro goalie Ava Haggerty was hardly tested through three quarters, but made four saves over the final four minutes to preserve the win. The Bombardiers meet Stoughton Wednesday.
Foxboro 7, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — Mya Waryas made her return to the field for the Foxboro Warriors a glorious one by scoring three goals and collecting an assist in the Hockomock League Davenport Division rout.
Waryas tallied twice in the second quarter, at 0:52 from Kate Collins and at 9:07 from Val Beigel. She netted her hat trick goal in the fourth quarter, in the 53rd minute with Mary Collins assisting.
Mary Collins delivered a trio of first quarter goals for Foxboro (3-2), at 8:02 (from Waryas), at 9:53 (from Kate Collins) and at 11:44. Izzy Chamberlain also scored in the fourth quarter for the Warriors, who next meet Franklin Wednesday.
Franklin 8, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — In a Hocomock league match the Mansfield Hornets get shutout to fall to 2-3-1. Bethany Sears, Caitlyn Dumouchel, and Lola Varricchione played well and Lily Danehy had 14 saves. Mansfield will visit Sharon Wednesday for a 3:45 match.
Canton 5, North Attleboro 1
CANTON — The Bulldogs tallied a trio of first half goals in the Davenport Division match to toppled the Big Red. Julia Puccio scored a third quarter goal for the Rocketeers (1-4-1) with Ava Spencer assisting.
The Rocketeers were limited to three penalty corners in the match, while Canton initiated 15 with Rocketeer goalie Grace Leary having to make 15 saves.
North Attleboro next hosts Milford Wednesday.
